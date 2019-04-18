Vigil@nce - Node.js materialize-css: Cross Site Scripting

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Node.js materialize-css, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

