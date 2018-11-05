Vigil@nce - Node.js libnmap: code execution via Command Injection

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Command Injection of Node.js libnmap, in order to run code.

