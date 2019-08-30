Vigil@nce - Node.js larvitbase-api: code execution via Require
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Require of Node.js larvitbase-api, in order to run code.
