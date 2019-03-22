Vigil@nce - Node.js js-yaml: denial of service
May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error of Node.js js-yaml, in order to trigger a denial of service.
