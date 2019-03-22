Vigil@nce - Node.js js-yaml: denial of service

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error of Node.js js-yaml, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...