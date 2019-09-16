Vigil@nce - Node.js gitlabhook: shell command injection
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: unique source (2/5).
Creation date: 16/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Node.js gitlabhook, in order to run code.
