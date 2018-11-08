Vigil@nce - Node.js express-cart: SQL injection

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection of Node.js express-cart, in order to read or alter data.

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Node.js express-cart product uses a database.

However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.

An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of Node.js express-cart, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...