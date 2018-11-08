Vigil@nce - Node.js express-cart: SQL injection
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Node.js express-cart, in order to read or alter data.
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Node.js express-cart product uses a database.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.
An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of Node.js express-cart, in order to read or alter data.
