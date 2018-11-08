Vigil@nce - Node.js ascii-art: code execution
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Node.js ascii-art, in order to run code.
