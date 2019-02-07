Vigil@nce - Node.js Modules: four vulnerabilities via Prototype Pollution
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via Prototype Pollution of Node.js Modules.
