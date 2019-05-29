Vigil@nce - NetworkManager: information disclosure via DNS requests
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DNS requests from NetworkManager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter