Vigil@nce - Nettle: information disclosure via Side-channel Based Padding

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Slackware, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Side-channel Based Padding of Nettle, in order to obtain sensitive information.

