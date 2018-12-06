Vigil@nce - Nettle: information disclosure via Side-channel Based Padding
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Slackware, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Side-channel Based Padding of Nettle, in order to obtain sensitive information.
