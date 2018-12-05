Vigil@nce - NetApp Data ONTAP: information disclosure via Volume Space Usage

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Data ONTAP.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Volume Space Usage of NetApp Data ONTAP, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...