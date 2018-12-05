Vigil@nce - NetApp Data ONTAP: information disclosure via Volume Space Usage
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Data ONTAP.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Volume Space Usage of NetApp Data ONTAP, in order to obtain sensitive information.
