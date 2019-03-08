Vigil@nce - NVIDIA: information disclosure via GPU Performance Counters
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via GPU Performance Counters of NVIDIA, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The NVIDIA product offers a web service.
However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via GPU Performance Counters of NVIDIA, in order to obtain sensitive information.
