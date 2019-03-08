Vigil@nce - NTP.org: NULL pointer dereference via Authenticated Mode 6
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Meinberg NTP Server, Data ONTAP, NTP.org, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via Authenticated Mode 6 of NTP.org, in order to trigger a denial of service.
