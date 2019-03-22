Vigil@nce - NTFS-3G: buffer overflow
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise
Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of NTFS-3G, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter