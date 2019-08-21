Vigil@nce - NLTK: directory traversal via ZIP Extraction
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via ZIP Extraction of NLTK, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
