Vigil@nce - Mosquitto: privilege escalation via ACL Bypass
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via ACL Bypass of Mosquitto, in order to escalate his privileges.
