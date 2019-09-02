Vigil@nce - MongoDB Server: code execution via Windows OpenSSL Configuration Files
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MongoDB Server.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Windows OpenSSL Configuration Files of MongoDB Server, in order to run code.
