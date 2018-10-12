Vigil@nce - MoinMoin: Cross Site Scripting via GUI editor
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via GUI editor of MoinMoin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The MoinMoin product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via GUI editor before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via GUI editor of MoinMoin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
