Vigil@nce - MoinMoin: Cross Site Scripting via GUI editor

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via GUI editor of MoinMoin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The MoinMoin product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via GUI editor before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via GUI editor of MoinMoin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

