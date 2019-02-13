Vigil@nce - Microsoft Skype for Business Server: information disclosure via Spoofing

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Skype for Business.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Spoofing of Microsoft Skype for Business Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.

