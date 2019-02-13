Vigil@nce - Microsoft Skype for Business Server: information disclosure via Spoofing
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Skype for Business.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Spoofing of Microsoft Skype for Business Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.
