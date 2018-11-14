Vigil@nce - Microsoft Skype for Business: denial of service
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Skype for Business.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error of Microsoft Skype for Business, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
