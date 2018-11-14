Vigil@nce - Microsoft .NET Core 2.1: privilege escalation via Tampering
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Tampering of Microsoft .NET Core 2.1, in order to escalate his privileges.
