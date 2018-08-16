Vigil@nce - Microsoft .NET: information disclosure

October 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Microsoft .NET, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: .NET Framework.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 16/08/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Microsoft .NET product offers a web service.

However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.

An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability of Microsoft .NET, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...