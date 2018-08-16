Vigil@nce - Microsoft .NET: information disclosure
October 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Microsoft .NET, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: .NET Framework.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 16/08/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Microsoft .NET product offers a web service.
However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability of Microsoft .NET, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter