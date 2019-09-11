Vigil@nce - Microsoft Lync Server 2013: file reading via Meeting Link
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Lync.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via Meeting Link of Microsoft Lync Server 2013, in order to obtain sensitive information.
