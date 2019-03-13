Vigil@nce - Microsoft Lync Server 2013: information disclosure via Spoofing

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Lync.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Spoofing of Microsoft Lync Server 2013, in order to obtain sensitive information.

