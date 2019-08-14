Vigil@nce - Microsoft Forefront Endpoint Protection 2010, Microsoft System Center Endpoint Protection: privilege escalation via MpSigStub.exe
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Forefront Endpoint Protection, System Center
Endpoint Protection.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via MpSigStub.exe of Microsoft Forefront Endpoint Protection 2010 or Microsoft System Center Endpoint Protection, in order to escalate his privileges.
