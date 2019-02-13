Vigil@nce - Microsoft Exchange: vulnerabilities of February 2019

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.

Impacted products: Exchange.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The document located in information sources was generated by Vigil@nce from the Microsoft database. It contains details for each product.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

