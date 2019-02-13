Vigil@nce - Microsoft Exchange: vulnerabilities of February 2019
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.
Impacted products: Exchange.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
