Vigil@nce - Microfocus Real User Monitoring: code execution via BPRDownload Java Deserialization

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Real User Monitoring.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via BPRDownload Java Deserialization of Microfocus Real User Monitoring, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

