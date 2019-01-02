Vigil@nce - McAfee Application Control: privilege escalation via DLL/ASP.NET
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MAC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via DLL/ASP.NET of McAfee Application Control, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter