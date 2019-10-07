Vigil@nce - Mbed TLS: information disclosure via ECDSA
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ECDSA of Mbed TLS, in order to obtain sensitive information. This vulnerability originates from VIGILANCE-VUL-30530.
