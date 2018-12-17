Vigil@nce - Mbed TLS: information disclosure via RSA Decryption Local Timing Attack

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via RSA Decryption Local Timing Attack of Mbed TLS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

