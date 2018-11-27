Vigil@nce - MariaDB Connector/C: memory leak
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak of MariaDB Connector/C, in order to trigger a denial of service.
