Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via rsi_init_usb_interface

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via rsi_init_usb_interface() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

