Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via sctp_sendmsg
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via sctp_sendmsg() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter