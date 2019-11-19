Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: two vulnerabilities via Memory Leak

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via Memory Leak of the Linux kernel.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...