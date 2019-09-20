Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via Coalesced MMIO
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Coalesced MMIO of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
