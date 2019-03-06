Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via Zero Address Mapping expand_downwards
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Zero Address Mapping expand_downwards() of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.
