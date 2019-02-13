Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via kvm_ioctl_create_device

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via kvm_ioctl_create_device() of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.

