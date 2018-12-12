Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via Userfaultfd Sparse Tmpfs Files Write
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Userfaultfd Sparse Tmpfs Files Write of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.
