Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via Userfaultfd Sparse Tmpfs Files Write

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Userfaultfd Sparse Tmpfs Files Write of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.

