Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via the ioctl system call

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions to the Linux kernel memory via an ioctl system call, in order to escalate his privileges.

Impacted products: Debian, Android OS, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 23/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions to the Linux kernel memory via an ioctl system call, in order to escalate his privileges.

A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.

