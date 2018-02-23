Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via the ioctl system call
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions to the Linux kernel memory via an ioctl system call, in order to escalate his privileges.
Impacted products: Debian, Android OS, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 23/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.
