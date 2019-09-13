Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: out-of-bounds memory reading via hclge_tm_schd_mode_vnet_base_cfg

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager, Linux, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via hclge_tm_schd_mode_vnet_base_cfg() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...