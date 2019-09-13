Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: out-of-bounds memory reading via drivers/scsi/qedi/qedi_dbg.c
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via drivers/scsi/qedi/qedi_dbg.c of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter