Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: multiple vulnerabilities in the driver for Siemens R3964
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via Siemens R3964 of the Linux kernel.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter