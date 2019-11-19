Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory leak via unittest_data_add

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via unittest_data_add() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...