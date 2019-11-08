Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory leak via ql_alloc_large_buffers
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via ql_alloc_large_buffers() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter