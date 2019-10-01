Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory leak via hsr_dev_finalize
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via hsr_dev_finalize() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
