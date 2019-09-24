Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via rds6_inc_info_copy
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via rds6_inc_info_copy() of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter