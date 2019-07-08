Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via net_hash_mix
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via net_hash_mix() of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
