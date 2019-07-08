Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via IP ID Tracking

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via IP ID Tracking of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

