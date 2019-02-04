Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via BPF Pointer Arithmetic

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via BPF Pointer Arithmetic of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

