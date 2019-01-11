Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via L2CAP_PARSE_CONF_RSP
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via L2CAP_PARSE_CONF_RSP of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter